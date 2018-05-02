Company Progressive GE

Location Austin

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is working with one of the LARGEST names in the Oil and Gas industry for their office in Austin, TX for a 12 month contract with the great potential to extend/convert to a full-time opportunity!I am looking for an IT/OT Infrastructure Administrator with the following:

* Heavy network equipment knowledge of Cisco* Experience programming/configuring complex infrastructure solutions* Ability to provide technical system solutions, determine overall design direction and provide hardware recommendations for complex technical issues* Ability to travel to assets (75% travel- costs covered)* Open to relocating to Austin, TX after initial 12 month contract phase

Here's what you'll get in return:

* Stable contract with a reputable Oil and Gas company* GREAT hourly rate with benefits and a 401k* Excellent working schedule

If you, or someone you know, will be a great candidate for this opportunity- please apply with your most updated resume or call Bianca Rennie at 832.900.5923 for more information!

