About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy is working with one of the LARGEST names in the Oil and Gas industry for their office in Austin, TX for a 12 month contract with the great potential to extend/convert to a full-time opportunity!I am looking for an IT/OT Infrastructure Administrator with the following:
* Heavy network equipment knowledge of Cisco
* Experience programming/configuring complex infrastructure solutions
* Ability to provide technical system solutions, determine overall design direction and provide hardware recommendations for complex technical issues
* Ability to travel to assets (75% travel- costs covered)
* Open to relocating to Austin, TX after initial 12 month contract phase
Here's what you'll get in return:
* Stable contract with a reputable Oil and Gas company
* GREAT hourly rate with benefits and a 401k
* Excellent working schedule
If you, or someone you know, will be a great candidate for this opportunity- please apply with your most updated resume or call Bianca Rennie at 832.900.5923 for more information!
