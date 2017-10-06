IT Technical Analyst

About the Role:
The Role:
DESCRIPTION OF SERVICES
Scope of work- Provide functional and technical deliverables for ETC Planning's Prospect Project.
Minimum deliverables will include:
- Process Model / Workflows
- Use Cases, Descriptions and Maps
- User Interface Layouts
- Data Integration / Migration Functional Specifications
- Software Configuration and macro creation
- Report Layouts and Tables
- Defining / Implementing Security Roles and Permissions Matrix
- Transition to Operations Assurance procedure
MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS OF PERSONNEL
- A minimum of 3 years of experience as a Technical Analyst working on IT projects
- A minimum of 2 years working at Chevron using Chevron in a Technical Analyst role
- A minimum of 2 years of experience working on projects that used Agile/Scrum software development approach
- Communication skills with attention to details a must
- Advanced Excel experience including macros, complex charts, and pivot tables
- Demonstrated ability to work effectively and collaboratively across department, divisions, functions, cultures and levels in a large global company
- Demonstrated ability to use strong business acumen and creativity to identify opportunities to optimize delivery practices, processes, and models that align with and support business objectives
- Ability to use strategic critical thinking and analytical problem-solving skills
- Demonstrated ability to plan and implement process, or technical changes
- Ability to function as a core member of a program or project team
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS
- Working knowledge of ETC's planning processes.
- Planning and SQL Skills are nice to have
- Familiar with other Chevron tools (GIL)
SOFTWARE APPLICATIONS AND TECHNICAL DATA
- Extremely Proficient in all Microsoft Office 2013+ products including Visio
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.