IT Technical Analyst

About the Role:

The Role:

DESCRIPTION OF SERVICES

Scope of work- Provide functional and technical deliverables for ETC Planning's Prospect Project.

Minimum deliverables will include:

- Process Model / Workflows

- Use Cases, Descriptions and Maps

- User Interface Layouts

- Data Integration / Migration Functional Specifications

- Software Configuration and macro creation

- Report Layouts and Tables

- Defining / Implementing Security Roles and Permissions Matrix

- Transition to Operations Assurance procedure



MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS OF PERSONNEL

- A minimum of 3 years of experience as a Technical Analyst working on IT projects

- A minimum of 2 years working at Chevron using Chevron in a Technical Analyst role

- A minimum of 2 years of experience working on projects that used Agile/Scrum software development approach

- Communication skills with attention to details a must

- Advanced Excel experience including macros, complex charts, and pivot tables

- Demonstrated ability to work effectively and collaboratively across department, divisions, functions, cultures and levels in a large global company

- Demonstrated ability to use strong business acumen and creativity to identify opportunities to optimize delivery practices, processes, and models that align with and support business objectives

- Ability to use strategic critical thinking and analytical problem-solving skills

- Demonstrated ability to plan and implement process, or technical changes

- Ability to function as a core member of a program or project team



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS

- Working knowledge of ETC's planning processes.

- Planning and SQL Skills are nice to have

- Familiar with other Chevron tools (GIL)



SOFTWARE APPLICATIONS AND TECHNICAL DATA

- Extremely Proficient in all Microsoft Office 2013+ products including Visio



