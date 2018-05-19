IT project manager IV

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Key selection criteria:

* At least 8 years of infrastructure experience overall * At least a High School Diploma/GED. Bachelors is preferred * Demonstrated knowledge of core infrastructure areas including networks and communications, servers, applications and deskside assets * Experience in providing input to strategic IT/ future roadmaps * Experience driving and executing defined infrastructure plans * Proven ability to partner with business stakeholders while based in a central IT function * Value Add: Fundamental knowledge of Drilling and Completions and/ or field operations



Key Job responsibilities:

* Provide oversight and coordination of new IT infrastructure deployments and moves per D&C rig schedule.

* Serve as the primary contact for MCBU D&C as well as UC D&C for rig IT requests * Monitor support issues and work with support teams (infrastructure, applications, desktop, etc.) to ensure timely resolution * Perform periodic visits to field sites to gauge support (ex: health checks, QA, QC) * Coordinate resources across all stakeholder's support teams * Facilitate procurement process for new and replacement kits/ rigs/ parts * Ensure maintenance and compliance activities/ tasks in place and executed for IT trailers * Interface with DSC team for data workflows * Maintain maps and inventory of current rig IT kits positions/ locations * Provide strategic directional input for the field infrastructure program * Coordinating the scheduling and delivery for rig kits in remote locations (located in drilling sites in the West Texas area). Connect and monitor the various systems. The person will be troubleshooting any issues regarding the rig kits.



