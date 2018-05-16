IT Project Manager III - SAP SuccessFactors

About the Role:Description:
Sr IT Project Manager – SAP SuccessFactors
Reporting to the Global Corporate Services ITS
Program Delivery team, this position will be
responsible for the leadership and management of
Employee Lifecycle global projects (specifically, a
major HR Transformation project implementing
SuccessFactors – Employee Central and Payroll
Integration of non-SAP vendors) in an SAP cloud
environment. This is a high-profile, multi-year, multiphase
project.
The expectation is that this position will lead as well
as manage all project activities utilizing the LYB
Project Management methodology, processes and
procedures.
This position also ensures the successful transfer of
knowledge from the project team to the postimplementation
support organization and all
employees affected by the implementation. The
position works closely with business and IT technical
teams, serving as an expert project manager
resource.
This is a position of influence, negotiation and
expectation management:
• Maintains complete autonomy for the management
of the project to meet the needs of the business, as
outlined in the business case and articulated by the
steering committee
• Leads project team members and core team
meetings
• Maintains and controls the project budget, schedule
and resources
• Responsible for project planning, resource
allocation, steering committee communication and
team organizational structure management
• Responsible for project communications
• Responsible for vendor management
• Manages project scope, risk and issue resolution
• Responsible for quality of project deliverables
• Responsible for ensuring that the project can deliver
the benefits outlined in the business case and that it
meets the reasonable expectations of end users
• Must have senior communication skills with
executive presence skills and influence
Primary Contacts
• Line-of-business managers for business users
affected by the project
• IT line managers for all IT associates involved in the
selection, design, implementation, rollout and/or
update of business applications
• IT Developers and Testers
• Business stakeholders
• Heads of governance bodies needed to make the
necessary decisions
• Hardware, software and service vendors
Job Requirements
• Bachelor's degree in business administration,
information systems, or related field. MBA a plus.
• 10 to 15 years of IT and industry related experience
with large, global organizations. A minimum of 8
years in a project management role, managing
medium to large global teams.
• Experience managing a full implementation of SAP
SuccessFactors Employee Central. Implementation
with other modules is a plus (Recruiting, Learning
Management, Performance and Goal Management,
Onboarding and Succession Planning).
• Experience working with SAP/Non-SAP integration
• Experience in formal PMO delivery methodologies
• Project Management certification; PMP certification
from the Project Management Institute preferred.
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.