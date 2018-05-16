IT Project Manager III - SAP SuccessFactors

Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category IT Project Manager Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per hour

Job ID 645004

Description:Sr IT Project Manager – SAP SuccessFactorsReporting to the Global Corporate Services ITSProgram Delivery team, this position will beresponsible for the leadership and management ofEmployee Lifecycle global projects (specifically, amajor HR Transformation project implementingSuccessFactors – Employee Central and PayrollIntegration of non-SAP vendors) in an SAP cloudenvironment. This is a high-profile, multi-year, multiphaseproject.The expectation is that this position will lead as wellas manage all project activities utilizing the LYBProject Management methodology, processes andprocedures.This position also ensures the successful transfer ofknowledge from the project team to the postimplementationsupport organization and allemployees affected by the implementation. Theposition works closely with business and IT technicalteams, serving as an expert project managerresource.This is a position of influence, negotiation andexpectation management:• Maintains complete autonomy for the managementof the project to meet the needs of the business, asoutlined in the business case and articulated by thesteering committee• Leads project team members and core teammeetings• Maintains and controls the project budget, scheduleand resources• Responsible for project planning, resourceallocation, steering committee communication andteam organizational structure management• Responsible for project communications• Responsible for vendor management• Manages project scope, risk and issue resolution• Responsible for quality of project deliverables• Responsible for ensuring that the project can deliverthe benefits outlined in the business case and that itmeets the reasonable expectations of end users• Must have senior communication skills withexecutive presence skills and influencePrimary Contacts• Line-of-business managers for business usersaffected by the project• IT line managers for all IT associates involved in theselection, design, implementation, rollout and/orupdate of business applications• IT Developers and Testers• Business stakeholders• Heads of governance bodies needed to make thenecessary decisions• Hardware, software and service vendorsJob Requirements• Bachelor's degree in business administration,information systems, or related field. MBA a plus.• 10 to 15 years of IT and industry related experiencewith large, global organizations. A minimum of 8years in a project management role, managingmedium to large global teams.• Experience managing a full implementation of SAPSuccessFactors Employee Central. Implementationwith other modules is a plus (Recruiting, LearningManagement, Performance and Goal Management,Onboarding and Succession Planning).• Experience working with SAP/Non-SAP integration• Experience in formal PMO delivery methodologies• Project Management certification; PMP certificationfrom the Project Management Institute preferred.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.