About the Role:
Title: IT Project Manager - Houston
Rate : $75-85
Schedule: - 8 hours per day - 40 hour weeks
Contract length - 5 months with a strong chance of Hire
Main responsibilities:
- Accountable for delivery of IT project goals in terms of budget, schedule and scope.
- Leads and directs one or more diverse project team and ensures appropriate staffing by use of project resource planning.
- Develops cost effective solutions, evaluates alternatives and collaborates with business owners and stakeholders to confirm requirements and ensure acceptance.
- Develops detailed plans, schedules, cost estimates and work scopes. Monitors progress for adherence to project goals (in terms of budget, schedule and scope).
Required skills
- Must possess exceptional communication, negotiation and conflict resolution skills (written, verbal, presentation)
- Must have strong Executive presence and ability to communicate and present to C level audience
- Ability to manage multiple stakeholders and gain consensus on overall objectives in a fast paced environment
- Excellent Risk Identification and management skills
- Project Financial Management to include budget creation, tracking, management and reporting
- Strong Microsoft Project and schedule management skills
- Ability to manage multiple resources in a highly matrix environment
- 10+ years of Overall IT experience
- 5+ years hands-on IT Project Management experience
- Application Development, Vendor Management and Infrastructure related project experience
- Agile and Waterfall methodology experience required.
processes.
