IT Project Manager

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for a Telecom project manager to work for a world renowned oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to work in an exciting, challenging and fast paced environment. As a project manager you will be a key asset in delivering the GIO Network and Telecom services offers to the customers.

Responsibilities include but not limited to

* Qualify the customer's requests, needs and contexts* Rely on the GIO's service catalog and Network & Telecoms agreements to provide the services to the customers* Coordinate all the internal and external stakeholders to succeed in delivering the services. (Customers and their third parties, GIO Network services providers, GIO's technical experts and common support teams like financial control)* Ensure the services are delivered in compliance with GIO Network & Telecom processes and commitments.* Responsible for organizing the Service delivery activity including Demand Management in Snow and KPI's* Accountable to fulfill the Network Operations and third parties acceptances procedures to ensure excellence of the day to day operations* Reports on activity, progress, costs, issues, arbitration required Scope: All the GIO's Network & Telecom Services including WAN, Internet, LAN, Wi-Fi, IP Telephony, DHCP* 11 countries in Americas, +500 locations and +7500 end-users. The Service Delivery Lead reports to the N&T Director for Americas. To succeed in this job position, the Network and Service Delivery Lead :* is aware of the GIO Network and Telecom's service catalog and stays informed of any evolution that may impact the way the services are delivered,* Knows all the different processes (PMO, quotation, ordering, acceptance, change management, asset management, ...) he has to apply in his daily work,* Provides all the required support to the Network Operations team to fix any incident resulting of a change he has coordinated,* Provides the correct level of reporting to his management and to his customers to ensure that all key actors have the correct level of information,* Manages his own priorities between the different projects accordingly to the customers needs and management's arbitration.

Skills & Experience required

* Bachelor's degree preferred; 7 years of experience in IT with a minimum of 5 years in network operations* A good knowledge of technical IP solutions is required.* Experience in circuit delivery and tracking is required.* Technical network certification is a plus.* Ability to challenge efficiency and compliance of a technical solution is expected.* Very good interpersonal skills are required, like autonomy and a proactive mindset.* Excellent oral and written communications, with an ability to organize, present and discuss technical information with personnel across geographies.* Above technical considerations the service delivery manager is expected to proactively identify risks of the projects he manages.* Project management and UTIL certifications would be appreciated.* Show operational knowledge would be appreciated* English required. Spanish, Portuguese, or French is a plus.

