Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of IT Infrastructure Analyst, based in Aberdeen.



Key Responsibilities:

Troubleshooting system, storage and network problems, diagnose and solve hardware/software Incidents/problems

Create, manage and evolve processes and procedures and share them with the UK IT Team

Install, maintain and support new applications and Infrastructure

Work to SLA thresholds for incident(s), request(s) and problem(s)

Prioritize and manage operational support issues and project work at one time

Work with a variety of business and technical contacts on local and corporate initiatives/projects

System monitoring



Working knowledge with the following:

Active Directory and DHCP

EMC VNX Unified Storage

Red Hat 5 & 6

Windows Server 2008 R2 and 2012 R2

VMWare Hyper Visor

VMWare Horizon View

Networking (LAN)

Solarwinds & Splunk Monitoring

Database - SQL & Oracle



Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in IT related fields or equivalent experience

Performing duties similar to those listed in the responsibilities section above

Experience working in an oil and gas setting preferred

Effectively work in a team environment and strong interpersonal skills

Motivated and the ability to work with a team in stressful situations occasionally requiring after hours emergency response

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Excellent communication and collaboration skills to direct resources across multiple disciplines

Problem analysis and resolution

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 919394.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Developer - Software Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now