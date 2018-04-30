About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of IT Infrastructure Analyst, based in Aberdeen.
Key Responsibilities:
Troubleshooting system, storage and network problems, diagnose and solve hardware/software Incidents/problems
Create, manage and evolve processes and procedures and share them with the UK IT Team
Install, maintain and support new applications and Infrastructure
Work to SLA thresholds for incident(s), request(s) and problem(s)
Prioritize and manage operational support issues and project work at one time
Work with a variety of business and technical contacts on local and corporate initiatives/projects
System monitoring
Working knowledge with the following:
Active Directory and DHCP
EMC VNX Unified Storage
Red Hat 5 & 6
Windows Server 2008 R2 and 2012 R2
VMWare Hyper Visor
VMWare Horizon View
Networking (LAN)
Solarwinds & Splunk Monitoring
Database - SQL & Oracle
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in IT related fields or equivalent experience
Performing duties similar to those listed in the responsibilities section above
Experience working in an oil and gas setting preferred
Effectively work in a team environment and strong interpersonal skills
Motivated and the ability to work with a team in stressful situations occasionally requiring after hours emergency response
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Excellent communication and collaboration skills to direct resources across multiple disciplines
Problem analysis and resolution
Contract position
