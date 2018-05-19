IT Engineering V

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

The Data Engineer Database Developer manages the CARS data foundation and related processes for optimized performance in alignment with CARS vision, principles, architecture and standards. CARS is the Cybersecurity Analytics and Reporting Solution providing visibility into the Cybersecurity landscape to improve decision quality and enhance risk intelligence for a diverse audience from executives and Cyberstream leadership to IRM professionals.



Data Engineer Database Developer responsibilities include:

* Provides ongoing improvement of support processes. Ensures solutions align with vision, principles, architecture, and standards. Ensures information protection and security. Evaluates and recommends system upgrades and capacity adjustments

* Designs data model and processes for new content and/or optimized performance of an analytical solution from ingestion to consumption by end user

* Delivers viable relational and dimensional models that conform and integrate in the approved target architecture

* Assess business requirements and data sources to determine the best design to ingest, transform, structure, and provide data for analytics tools

* Works with the CARS data foundation owner to validate design and integration of new content

* Provides data design artifacts and documentation

* Contributes to the application lifecycle management of the CARS asset including planning and implementing migration to the cloud







MANDATORY SKILLS

o Experience in data architecture

1. 5+ Experience in the following:

i. experience in data modeling

ii. creating and implementing relational and dimensional data models

1. Experience with analytics solution architecture and analytics solutions development

2. Experience with creating and implementing data designs

3. Experience with data integration between systems - ETL strategies, SSIS, Dell Boomi

4. Experience with traditional BI and/or big data ecosystems

5. Experience working within Software Development Lifecycle is required - working with Agile methods is a plus

6. Proficiency with Microsoft SQL Server, SQL and SQL Scripting, T-SQL, SQL Server Management Studio, SSIS, TFS (Team Foundation Server)

7. Knowledge of data warehousing philosophies (Kimball/Inmon) to execute data management strategy

8. Strong understanding of relational and dimensional modeling

9. Understanding of SQL Server performance and ability to design to minimize performance issues and investigate and resolve

10. Understanding of Data Governance and Data Quality and the application of these concepts to Data Architecture

11. Education: Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems or equivalent



o Soft skills

12. Learning agility: can work productively in uncertain and fast changing environments. Finds opportunities in ambiguity; embraces and adapts to change; adept at learning by doing

13. Strong analytical thinking and problem solving: Knowledge of techniques and tools that promote effective analysis, determine the root cause of problems and create alternative solutions to solve them in the best interest of the business

14. Communication: Clear, concise communication capabilities tailored to audience; Effective in translating business requirements into technical specifications; Effective in explaining IT solution in business terms



