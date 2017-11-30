IT Desktop Support, Denver, Dolorado

Company Progressive GE

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for a Desktop Support Specialist to work in Denver, Colorado to work for an independent oilfield service company.

What will you be doing?

Your main focus in this role will be to provide a single point of contact for end users to receive support and maintenance within the organization's client computing environment. This includes installing, diagnosing, repairing, maintaining, and upgrading all PC hardware, software, and equipment to ensure optimal workstation performance. The person will also troubleshoot problem areas (in person, by telephone, or via e-mail) in a timely and accurate fashion, and provide end-user assistance where required.

You must have…

* Ability to conduct research into PC issues and products as required.* Effective interpersonal skills and relationship-building skills.* Strong written and oral communication skills.* Ability to present ideas in user-friendly language.* Understanding of the organization's goals and objectives.* Analytic and problem-solving abilities, with keen attention to detail.* Self-motivated and directed, with the ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.* Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.* Strong customer-service orientation.

Education:

High School Diploma or equivalent

3 to 5 year's experience in solving personal computer problems

Required Skills:

DESKTOP PC SUPPORT

DESKTOP TROUBLESHOOTING

COMPUTER TROUBLESHOOTING

HELP DESK

HELP DESK TECHNICAL SUPPORT

Additional Skills:

DESKTOP/HELPDESK

COMPUTER CUSTOMER SERVICE

Languages: English; Read, Write, Speak

Who will you be working for?

With such diverse environment, you will be supported whilst working for an equal opportunity employer. You are sure to be working for a company who will recognise and reward you for your talent and commitment.

If you have ability and desire to work among a community of professionals who will both challenge and develop your skillset, then we want to hear from you. Get in touch, today!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

