IT Communications Specialist

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsibilities include:

-Provide communications support and enable the distribution of key internal messages using a variety of channels -Creates and executes communications plans as well as tactical plans for key partnerships and issues, this may include: speech materials; event briefs; writing articles for internal and external publications; assistance with Graphic Design process

- Maintenance of external stakeholder presentations

- Maintain image libraries

- Design and deliver an effective strategy for client and its key project

- Provide strategic advice to internal customers

- Develop and implement effective partnership brokering and management processes -Work collaboratively to leverage and communicate all aspects of client's community program to internal and external stakeholders

- Ensure strategy aligns and supports client's overall Community Engagement Strategy

- Plan and manage resources required to deliver client's strategy

- Develop and prepare internal and external reports on the effectiveness of various strategies

- Manage key community business partnerships and represent client's as required

- Provide oversight, leadership, training and education to the team on best practice community business management Tertiary education.



The Company:

Our client is looking for a Communications Specialist to join the Cyber Security Forensics tem to work in conjunction with the Cyber Security Intelligence Centre to assist with overall global strategy and supporting project deployment.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Required Skills:

-Communications degree or similar.

-10+ years of experience within a Communications Specialist role related

-10+ to the responsibilities listed below

-Experience within a previous Enterprise Environment.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

