IT Business Analyst (Information Security/Cybersecurity)

Progressive GE
Miami
Thursday, February 15, 2018 - 6:53pm

About the Role:

IT Business Analyst (Security Information/Cybersecurity)

Location: Miami Florida USA 33174

Employment Type: 10-month contract

(With high possibility for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

JOB DESCRIPTION



* Assist in the enhancement and implementation of the cybersecurity awareness program in collaboration with Cybersecurity, IT, Marketing & Communications and other business areas
* Must be resourceful to stay abreast of cybersecurity topics and risk-related trends to provide useful program content leveraging various effective communication mediums
* Strong communication, creative, organizational and analytical skills needed

Contract
IT, Communications
Security, Systems Analyst
Not specified
