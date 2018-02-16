IT Business Analyst (Information Security/Cybersecurity)

About the Role:
Job Title: IT Business Analyst (Security Information/Cybersecurity)
Location: Miami Florida USA 33174
Employment Type: 10-month contract
(With high possibility for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)
JOB DESCRIPTION
* Assist in the enhancement and implementation of the cybersecurity awareness program in collaboration with Cybersecurity, IT, Marketing & Communications and other business areas
* Must be resourceful to stay abreast of cybersecurity topics and risk-related trends to provide useful program content leveraging various effective communication mediums
* Strong communication, creative, organizational and analytical skills needed
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.