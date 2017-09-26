Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Plan, conduct and direct the analysis of complex, company-wide business problems relating to systems.

Provide strategic and technical guidance to identify, evaluate and develop systems or automated processes.

Apply knowledge of industry trends and technology to drive organizational change.

Apply knowledge of regulatory and policy requirements to ensure compliant solutions and business processes will be delivered.

Provide solutions that meet the business requirements while remaining cost effective.

Work with internal customers to obtain business requirements and then transfer those into written functional specifications.

Work with developers in documenting technical specifications as needed.

Assist in quality assurance testing as needed.

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or IT; related work experience will be considered.

4+ years working with Finance workstream within Oracle EBS.

Ability to gather business requirements.

Experience with SDLC process.

Ability to conduct meetings with cross functional team members.

Ability to follow Change Control Processes.

Ability to help users test impact of change.

Ability to provide daily support to internal users and review incident tickets.

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Systems Analyst Jobs

Salary $33 to $48 Per hour

Job ID 617561

Our client is seeking an experienced IT Business Analyst with expertise predominantly in the Finance workstream of Oracle EBS. This resource will be key in providing solutions related to the RigSytems & Aftermarket data warehouse. This resource will work with other business customers in fulfilling requirements for reporting and analytical needs. Some primary duties include:Required skills: