IT Business Analysis III

The Business Analyst job family defines skills for formulating and defining system scope using information technology and industry knowledge/requirements, based on both user needs and a good understanding of information technology, business processes, and industry requirements. The job progression identifies responsibilities ranging from assisting, formulating and defining systems scope and objectives to self-directed activities that client's long term improvements in business processes.
Coordination of technologies and business; Gather requirements and solutions development; Coordinate QA efforts and translate to solutions
Level 3: Business Analyst with 5-7 years experience
* Responsible for a liaison role between the business and the providers of IT services to ensure functional specs are understood and they have what they need to develop their tech specs.
* Analyzes issues to be solved within an enterprise and helps provide solutions to meet the desired business outcomes through the use of IT.
* Understands and documents business requirements and user requirements to ensure system designs meets business needs.
* Ensures knowledge transfer to the support organization occurs prior to system go-live.
* Schedules and communicate the system go-live date.
* Develops and/or update documentation and training materials.
* Ensures IT and SOX compliance is covered
* Documents, functional requirements that describe the system, process, or product to fulfill the business requirements.
