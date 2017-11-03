IT Business Analysis III

Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

Summary:

The Business Analyst job family defines skills for formulating and defining system scope using information technology and industry knowledge/requirements, based on both user needs and a good understanding of information technology, business processes, and industry requirements. The job progression identifies responsibilities ranging from assisting, formulating and defining systems scope and objectives to self-directed activities that client's long term improvements in business processes.

Scope of Work Examples:

Coordination of technologies and business; Gather requirements and solutions development; Coordinate QA efforts and translate to solutions



Level 3: Business Analyst with 5-7 years experience

* Responsible for a liaison role between the business and the providers of IT services to ensure functional specs are understood and they have what they need to develop their tech specs.

* Analyzes issues to be solved within an enterprise and helps provide solutions to meet the desired business outcomes through the use of IT.

* Understands and documents business requirements and user requirements to ensure system designs meets business needs.

* Ensures knowledge transfer to the support organization occurs prior to system go-live.

* Schedules and communicate the system go-live date.

* Develops and/or update documentation and training materials.

* Ensures IT and SOX compliance is covered

* Documents, functional requirements that describe the system, process, or product to fulfill the business requirements.



About Fircroft:

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

