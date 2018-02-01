IP Technician

Company Fircroft

RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge and Experience):

Essential:

* HND or equivalent relevant degree with at least 5 years experience in a multi-disciplined telecommunications environment.

* Must have at least 4 years working experience on IP system and networking (LANs and WANs), and Network Management Environment.

* Must be able to demonstrate a sound working knowledge of the following disciplines

o IP Routing & Switching

o IP Voice

o IP MPLS

* Experience of medium to large router and distributed switch network.

* Experience in medium to large IP addressing and subneting schemes.

* In-depth knowledge of primary routing protocols (TCP/IP, RIP, OSPF, EIGRP etc.)

* Understanding of BGP, Cisco call manager.

* MPLS experience (MPLS VPN) and QoS knowledge is an added value.

* Sound understanding of TDM network principles and experience in legacy to IP network migration.

* Understanding of QOS in relation to IP networks and VOIP.

* Advanced HW & SW troubleshooting skills.

* Must possess good English verbal and writing skills.

* Must possess a valid driving license from the country of origin.

* ITIL V3 foundation or Intermediate certified Experience.



