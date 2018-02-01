IP Technician

Fircroft
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Thursday, February 1, 2018 - 6:42am

About the Role:

The Role:
Looking for IP Technician with the below criteria:-

RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge and Experience):
Essential:
* HND or equivalent relevant degree with at least 5 years experience in a multi-disciplined telecommunications environment.
* Must have at least 4 years working experience on IP system and networking (LANs and WANs), and Network Management Environment.
* Must be able to demonstrate a sound working knowledge of the following disciplines
o IP Routing & Switching
o IP Voice
o IP MPLS
* Experience of medium to large router and distributed switch network.
* Experience in medium to large IP addressing and subneting schemes.
* In-depth knowledge of primary routing protocols (TCP/IP, RIP, OSPF, EIGRP etc.)
* Understanding of BGP, Cisco call manager.
* MPLS experience (MPLS VPN) and QoS knowledge is an added value.
* Sound understanding of TDM network principles and experience in legacy to IP network migration.
* Understanding of QOS in relation to IP networks and VOIP.
* Advanced HW & SW troubleshooting skills.
* Must possess good English verbal and writing skills.
* Must possess a valid driving license from the country of origin.
* ITIL V3 foundation or Intermediate certified Experience.

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Permanent
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Telecom Jobs
