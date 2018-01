Investigation Engineer

Company Ably Resources

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 632018

Our client is a consultancy providing services to organizations within several industries, including power generation, oil and gas, aerospace, health and education and more.They investigate fires, explosion, road traffic/ marine cargo/ electrical accidents.For several of their offices, we are looking for experienced engineers, from Electrical background.If you enjoy or think you may enjoy analytical work and would like to take responsibility for technical analysis from collective evidence to preparing technical report, then we would like to hear from you.You will:Carry out thorough site and lab based tests and analysisGather and record evidenceCarry out and amend risk assessments as appropriate prior to and during sceneConduct detailed examinations and analysis of failed equipment or componentsReview technical informationKeep case recordsCommunicate with clients regularlyPrepare reportsWhen more experienced and trained you will alsoProvide Expert Witness evidence in CourtIdeal candidate:Educated to degree level in Electrical Engineering.A Chartered Engineer and Corporate Member of the IET.5+ years of postgraduate experienceStrong organisational skillsGood communication skillsFor further information please contact maciej.siembiga@ablyresources.com