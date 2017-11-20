Company NES Global Talent

Location Qatar,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Interface Engineer Jobs

Salary $12 to $12 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 622317

A TAX Free contractual job opportunity has just been made available for an experienced Interface Engineer by a major oil and gas company to be based in Qatar.To qualify, candidate must at least have 10 years of relevant experience in the oil and gas industry.The successful candidate will be involved in major projects like WHP Installation, Pipelines and Produced Water Treatment etc.Interested? Apply now and take advantage of this job opportunity!Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.