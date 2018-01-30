Instruments and Control System Senior Engineer (Onshore Based)

Company Orion Group

Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East

About the Role:

Instruments & Control System Senior Engineer (Onshore Based)



Job Dimensions

Availability of instrumentation and control systems to meet the production, injection and H.S.E targets in line with the operation policy.

Supervision of ICS activities : studies, metering, spare parts, contractors and vendors



Instrumentation:



Backlog Reduction - Continuously review Instrumentation related Work Orders and assist in developing and monitoring an implementation plan to reduce Backlog's.

Assistance for review in existing stock levels of unused spares related to Instrumentation.

Updating of Instrument BoM

Assistance on Obsolescence study and prepare documentation as required as per the latest GS EP TEC 007.

Actively interface with projects on the following upcoming jobs: strategy for the operation and the maintenance for all the instruments, Metering related equipment and DCS + PLC (i .e. Remote Maintenance and Diagnosis)

Propose yearly targets to monitor the performance of the instrument related maintenance and corresponding KPI.

Perform regular reporting of ICS activities.

Review the documentation of all RFM's & Projects and assist in including these in SAP.

Manage the ICS related documentation. (vendor, ICS specs…)

Review Obsolescence of Field Instrumentations and DCS, ESD, F&G and PLC Package Instrumentation.

Review Synergi cases and provide action plan for addressing the cases.

Review Turbine Instrumentation.

Review existing PM's with respect to GS requirement and create PM plan's to reduce GAP.

Assistance on the issue of Cyber Security.

Supervise the management of spare parts for all instrumentation items such as Field Instrumentation, DCS, ESD, F&G and PLC Package according to pre defined strategy



Contractor Supervision:

Assist in evaluating the competency and the performances of the contractors and assis in creating KPI's for all relevant contracts.

Supervise the preparation of the scheduled overhaul/upgrade.



Optimisation and Management of change:

Propose the modification of the maintenance strategy according to Site requirements.

Play an active role in the RFM process



Context and Environment

Normal air-conditioned office environment with frequent site visits to offshore. Exposed to weather conditions on such site visits (10-15%).





HSE Responsibilities:



HSE responsibilities for employees

Comply with the Activities described within the HSEMS

Take reasonable care of their own health and safety and that of others who may be affected by their acts at work.

Know their responsibilities to environmental issues in their work areas.

Each employee, at his level of responsibility, must observe all Company Rules, Procedures and instructions in the performance of his own task.



As such his duties and areas of authority are:



Duties

Following instructions given by managers and supervisory personnel

Assuring himself of the safety of his work site before commencing work

Taking the necessary measures to avert immediate threat of danger

Exercising such caution as is necessary to avoid danger to persons and installations or to avoid pollution

Using tools, equipment and their safeguards correctly

Using the provided means of personal protection correctly

Leaving the workplace behind correct and orderly upon job/shift completion

Reporting any anomaly, abnormal conditions and near miss to his supervisor

Participating actively in HSE meetings, safety talks, tool boxes, training sessions and drills

Co-operating actively in the execution of the HSE plans.



Authority

Suspending activities when there is a potential or actual threat to human life, the installation or the environment, and notify forthwith the responsible supervisor.





Required Qualification & Technical Back-grounds:

Confirmed ICS engineer with minimum 7 yrs of experience in the same level.

Good knowledge of O&G facilities. Associated Instruments, Knowledge in DCS, ESD, F&G and PLC and general instrumentation. Conversant with company E&I + H.S.E rules. Advanced user of SAP.

Rigor, skill for investigation good communication skill, organisation and method, fluent English.



















Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Engineering Administrator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now