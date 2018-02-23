Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has an urgent need for an Instrumentation Specialist to join one of the LARGEST names in the Oil and Gas industry in Houston, TX for a 1 year contract with the potential to convert to a full-time opportunity after 6 months!

I am looking for an Instrumentation Specialist with the following:

* Midstream experience as the majority of the projects will be midstream/pipeline* Experience with P&IDs, Instrumentation specifications, and data sheet creation* Bachelor's Degree - preferably in electrical or instrumentation, chemical engineering* 5-15 years' experience in instrumentation

Here's what you'll get in return:

* Stable contract with a reputable Oil and Gas company* COMPETITIVE hourly rate with benefits and a 401k* Excellent working schedule

If you, or someone you know, will be a good fit for this position, please respond with your most updated address or call Bianca Rennie for more information!

