Instrumentation Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29

Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs

Salary €0 to €0 Per year

Job ID 642114

My Client is a large international consultancy who have recently been awarded new projects in the Rotterdam area. Due to expansion the client is looking for an Instrumentation Engineer for a 12 month renewable contract to be based in Rotterdam.The Instrumentation Engineer will be required to have:8+ years experience in Oil and Gas projectsExperience in Basic Engineering and detailed engineeringExperience in Preparing data sheetsExperience in preparing P&ID'sExperience in Reviewing vendor drawings for instrumentsExperience in INTOOLSIf you feel you are able to mobilise at short notice and have experience in the above please feel free to apply