Instrumentation & Control Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
Duties and Responsibilities:
* Provide technical support, resource management, forecasting predictive measures involving maintenance, engineering, asset integrity & construction work related to Instrumentation & Control System Section.
* Provide regular support to Manager-Instrumentation & Control System in achieving Maintenance Objectives & Targets related to Section.
* Carries out assignments given by Senior Management.
* Provides inputs & guidance to the Instrument Engineers in achieving their Objectives & Targets.
* Regularly interacts with Supervisors for Predictive / Preventive Maintenance activities.
* Provide on-site maintenance & trouble shooting support to Engineers, Supervisors & Technicians as & when required.
* Carry out small configuration jobs in DCS & PLCs.
* Periodically reviews the control & interlock logics, schematics, wiring drawings, loop drawings, vendor drawings, junction box wiring drawings, electrical/pneumatic hook-ups, support details, cable routing, instrument layout, I/O schedule, wiring schematics.
* Interacts with outside company business partners for technical issues & improvements and promotes Best Maintenance Practices, Asset Integrity & Safety Culture.
* Technical focal point (Back-up) for Maintenance and Integrity issues relating to Instrument & Controls Equipment and systems.
* Investigate major failures and propose corrective action for long term reliability.
* Leads/Participates in various methodology studies / analysis.
* Coordinates with personnel from other sections/departments to ensure smooth functioning of the sections and seamless work flow.
* Be on call as required to cover Maintenance Weekends duty coverage.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* A minimum of 7 years experience working as an I&C Engineer within the Petrochemical industry is essential.
* A degree in Electrical or Chemical Engineering is essential.
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
About Fircroft:
