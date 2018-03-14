About the Role:
Purpose / Role
* To assist execute the Instrument commissioning scope of work in accordance with the contract specifications and schedule
* Provide support to the Snr Instrument / Instrument Engineer
* Review commissioning technical documentation
* Function test Instrument plant and equipment onshore/offshore
Key Aims and Objectives
* To perform the work in accordance with the specified safety standards / project requirements / workpack
* To support the commissioning team to function test the Instrument system in accordance with project technical procedures
Prime Responsibilities and Duties
* Function test and repair, the Instrument system in accordance with mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning procedures
* "Red line" project drawings and procedures with any changes made during testing
* Review construction documentation prior to executing commissioning activities
* Complete the project Completion System in accordance with project completion procedures
* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using WorleyParsons' procedures (Task Risk Assessment, TRIC etc)
* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner and in accordance with the project PTW system
Allied Occasional Duties
* Liaise with support vendors as required
* Deputise for Sr Commissioning Tech if required
Key Internal Interfaces
* Senior Commissioning Technicians
* Discipline Commissioning Engineers
* Construction personnel
* Completions Coordinator
* HSEQ Reps
Key External Interfaces
* Client commissioning personnel
* Operations & Maintenance personnel
* Site vendor reps
Qualifications/Training
Essential:
* ONC in Instrumentation and Controls Engineering / recognised Instrumentation trade background (C&G / BTEC etc) combined with proven and demonstrable experience as an Instrumentation Commissioning Technician in O&G or related industry.
* BOSIET / UKOOA Medical (or equivalent)
* COMPEX Hazardous Area Training (or equivalent)
* WorleyParsons' Mandatory Training (Induction, Risk Assessment etc)
* IT Literate (Excel / Word / PowerPoint)
Desirable:
* HNC in Instrumentation and Controls Engineering or related subject
* PTW Training
Experience
Essential:
* Demonstrable experience in a Instrumentation Commissioning Technician role, with a proven background of delivery.
* Thorough understanding of the principles of Instrumentation equipment / system commissioning.
* Good knowledge of O&G related SHEQ safe working practices and procedures.
* Knowledge of the completions process and the ability to understand / complete related check-sheets.
Desirable:
* Offshore experience in a similar role.
* JMS experience.
Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills
* English - basic essential
* Able to demonstrate commitment to safety
* Flexible - able to comply with company and client requirements
* Ability to work on own initiative
* Confident - ability to work on own initiative
* Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment
* Desire to learn and develop skills and knowledge
Competencies - Generic
* Ability to demonstrate understanding of HSE safe working practices and procedures (including isolation procedures) and able to implement these during completion of workscope.
* Able to work in a team environment.
* Ability to complete applicable commissioning documentation (including test records, daily logs, fault reports and permit to work system) accurately and to a good standard.
* Ability to understand / implement applicable working practices / procedures
* IT Literate in major software packages (e.g. Word / Excel)
Competencies - Technical
* Conversant with the completions / commissioning process.
* Ability to understand /project procedures and drawings in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / SLD's / D&ID's etc.
* Thorough understanding of the principles of instrumentation systems including installation, testing, commissioning and general O&M of instrument equipment and components.
* Ability to identify PTW requirements and complete associated method statements / risk assessments for the safe execution of workscope.
Competencies - Project / Department Specific
* To be completed by the Project