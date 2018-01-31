Company Progressive GE

Location Edison, New Jersey

About the Role:

Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for an instrumentation and electrical technician (I&E tech) to work in Edison, New Jersey. We are recruiting on behalf of a worled renowned oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to work for a company that values hard work, commitment and can offer the chance of career progression.

What you will be doing

Responsible, during his or her shift, to maintain safety and operational readiness of mill facilities through planned, preventive and emergent maintenance, with a primary emphasis on electrical systems, working in a multi-craft, team-based approach with Day Maintenance and Operations management and technicians.

Work from prints, diagrams, schematics, specifications, instructions, operations manuals, and manufacturer's manuals and specifications, to perform scheduled and emergency repairs INSTALL, MAINTAIN, INSPECT, TROUBLESHOOT AND REPAIR: Process control instrumentation, working with transmitters, valves, power connections, motor wiring, replacing/pulling electrical conductors through conduit and seal tight. Be able to work with electrical components rated up to 480V. Running conduit from 1/2" to 3", pulling wire, run cable tray, install electrical panel and junction box, running instrument tubing 1/4" to 1" Variable Frequency Drives for low- and medium-voltage equipment. Configure and troubleshoot using local interface and communication software; Programmable Logic Controllers, including communication software; perform programming tasks as assigned.

Skills and Experience



* Minimum education high school diploma/GED

* NCCER certification preferred.

* 5+ years' journeyman-level electrician experience

* Experience in oil refinery, chemical plant, power plant I&C; or food processing plant (batch, not packaging) is preferred.

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Technician Jobs,Instrument Technician Jobs

Salary $22 to $23 per hour

