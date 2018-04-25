Company Progressive GE

My client, an Oil and Gas Company is currently looking for an Instrumentation and Controls Engineer to join their team located in Houston, Texas. This role will typically suit someone who has a strong Instrumentation and controls background.

* Familiar with Multilin pump relays.* Pump instrumentation* How to design a custody transfer meter run for a liquids pipeline.* Pressure and temperature readings were required.* Experience with terminals.* Could write Control Narratives* Could develop Cause and Effect Matrices, and then described a failure analysis for a specific transmitter.* Comfortable sizing pressure control valves, know the parameters required to size one.* We need someone with DOT facility experience and terminal experience.* He needs to be able to describe the typical working of liquids facilities, and he needs to be conversant with the equipment typically installed.* Instrument a mainline pump, design a measurement skid, and instrument a storage tank.* Basic engineering documentation for an instrument engineer includes data sheets for instruments and control systems, specifications of Control Buildings, development of Cause and Effect Matrices, development of Control Narratives, Scope of Work, and the ability to mark-up instrumentation on P&IDs to match ISA standards.

* Bachelor's Degree inTexas Professional Engineer license* Will also need to have control systems & instrumentation* Pump motors* VFD's* MCC's* Knowledge of NEC and API codes required.* They work DOT regulated pipeline projects* Knowledge of pipeline regulatory codes* knowledge of liquids measurement practices* Experience with storage or terminal projects* Experience with liquid pipelines work, specifically with storage, terminals, pump station, and metering stations.* He should be able to generate all required engineering documents, such as RFQs, One Line Diagrams, Load Calculations and Lists, electrical and controls specifications, arc flash studies, control narratives, cause and effect matrices, short circuit studies, the instrumentation portion of P&IDs, etc.* They use a handful of instrumentation instruments on pipeline:* Control valves* Temperature transmission* Pressure transmission* Metering* Every pipeline project they use motor operated vales and remotely operated valves* How to wire a valve* Knowledge and experience of pipeline industry construction, pump stations, compressor stations, storage tanks, terminals, construction techniques, and hazards. Experience with designing instrumentation and controls for custody metering station and LACT units.

