Instrument Technician

East Riding of Yorkshire, England

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic individual to be an integral part of a multi-skilled team. Working at the Dimlington Gas Terminal you will be able to demonstrate the ability to maintain our range of equipment associated with the processing of hydrocarbons and supporting utilities. Ideally you will have experience of maintaining turbine control systems. This role operates on a Monday-Friday 37.5 hours basis with 25 days annual leave plus bank holidays. Flexibility may be required during shutdowns to work additional hours.



Key accountabilities include:



? - Working within a multi-skilled Operations team to safely operate and maintain the Dimlington Terminal within the operational and maintenance procedures.

? - Maximising the plant availability in the processing of gas received from our offshore fields

? - Plan and carry out preventative maintenance tasks to required standards and procedures, minimising impact on production

? - Completion of Maximo work orders and ensure generation of new work requests to highlight plant and equipment failure

? - Provide assistance for projects, working with vendors and sub contractors as required

? - Management of spares and test gases to enable testing/calibration of gas monitors

? - Ensuring that Health, Safety and Environmental requirements are adhered to and actively promoted at all times



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? - We are looking for an individual who has completed a time served trade apprenticeship.

? - HNC qualification in a relevant subject

? - Compex certified



Salary £34000 to £43000 Per year

