Company AFW UK

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job title: Instrument Operator

Ref No: 2017-8949

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Maersk (Culzean Project)

Duration: 12 Months

WorleyParsons are currently looking to recruit an Instrument Operator for a 12 month contract working on the Culzean Project.

Purpose / Role:



The purpose of this role during the Project's Commissioning phase is to provide Instrument Operations support and input to the commissioning teams required to achieve the successful start-up and subsequent operation of the facilities.



Offshore, under the direction of the Production Supervisor, operations tasks and Instrument Maintenance activities as dictated by the integrated asset plan. This is done in accordance with legislative requirements, company health, safety, environmental, integrity and other relevant standards and client values.

Key aims and objectives:

* Adhere to client Commitment to Incident Free operations.* Actively support a working environment based on respect for health, safety and environmental issues and supporting the development of a high level of asset integrity and reliability in the design to deliver Operational Excellence in subsequent operations.* Support to the Commissioning Team with the instrument components of the commissioning phase* Assist Production Supervisor with packages' instrument progress reviews and inspections when required.* Work with the Project Team to develop the interface between Maintenance, Operations, Construction and the HUC Team to deliver a smooth, Incident Free start-up of production.

Prime Responsibilities and duties:

In Operations

* Sufficient understanding of process safety and major accident hazard management to effectively contribute and influence business decisions impacting process safety.* Participate as a member of the Offshore Operations team in delivering client performance against targets.* Execution of planned and breakdown Instrument maintenance activities, and verification assurance activities in line with maintenance work management processes, including the raising of relevant work permits.* Investigation of losses to ensure underlying causes of failures are understood and that action is taken to avoid repetition, whilst consistently fostering a culture of production excellence.* Maintain accurate and appropriate maintenance records and ensure that the data is entered into the appropriate information management systems.* Preparation of process and equipment isolation and Permits within the electronic Control of Work system in accordance with relevant procedures.* Completes process daily activities and maintains records and logs sheets, using the appropriate information management systems, including completion of a full and comprehensive handover detailing all relevant information in accordance with Company procedures.* Execute duties as specified in the emergency response procedures or as directed by the OIM.* Commit to client Competence Assurance System and undertake any training and assessment required for the role.

Allied occasional duties:

* Decision Making Authority and Accountability:* In accordance with delegation of authority.* Responsible for the health, safety and welfare of self and others in compliance with HS@WA , and areas of environment pertaining to the position.

Qualifications/Training Essential:

* Recognised N/SVQ Process Engineering Maintenance (Instrument and Control) Level 3 or equivalent.* Current COMPEX Certification.

Experience - Essential:

* Experience of North Sea offshore production operations, with knowledge of operations and instrument & control maintenance practices applicable to offshore oil and gas, associated technical standards, processes and relevant legislation.* Experience in the control and use of Safe Systems of Work (PTW) procedures* Experience - Desirable:* HP/HT experience is advantageous* Competencies - Technical:* Ability to read and work from engineering/vendor drawings including P&ID's and Cause & Effects.* Ability to design & apply process and instrument isolations .* Competent and familiar with ICCS, ESD and F&G systems would be advantageous.* Familiar with Inspection and Verification procedures of Safety Critical Equipment.

Competencies - Department Specific:

Job Type Permanent

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Technician Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 619494

* Project background in HUC phases and commissioning would be advantageous.