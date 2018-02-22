About the Role:
Job Title: Instrument Operations Technician
Ref No: 2018-10605
Location: Aberdeen - Offshore
Project: Ineos Landline - Unity
Duration: Core Crew (2/3/3/2 rotation)
WorleyParsons are recruiting for an Instrument Operations Technician on a Core Crew basis.
Purpose / Role
He/she will be a fully experienced member of the pipelines team with special responsibility for executing the safe and cost effective maintenance (both planned and corrective) of all control & instrumentation plant and equipment as well as performing selected operating duties including Pigging Operations and appropriate isolations under Control of Work.
Key aims and objectives
Responsible, through their line management, for the optimised and safe running of the facilities
Position of Instrument Operations Technician as part of Core Crew on agreed rotation
Provide exemplary performance in the areas of both safety and business performance delivery
Support planning of safe and cost effective activity of all associated plant and equipment
Prime responsibilities and duties
Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for Operating Discipline in completing all work
Implement all relevant policies and procedures
Requirement to deliver as Performing Authority and Process Isolating Authority within Control of Work process
Plan, prepare, execute and close out all Instrument & Operations work as defined in the Maintenance Management System and asset plans
Liaise directly with the asset planners to ensure that the asset 2 week forward plans are achievable for own discipline and consistent with the safe operating principles
Operate and maintain all plant and equipment for the pipelines
Working with the asset engineers carry out fault finding, rectifying and repairing to the required standard. Prepare and complete all necessary paperwork associated with the client's requirements relative to control of work and safe operating practices. E.g. GOC certification, operating procedures, risk assessments and any other associated documentation.
Co-ordinate spare parts requirements and the optimization of Instrument and Operational spares stock levels.
Minimise downtime and contribute to the achievement of production targets and key performance indicators
Act as a single point of contact for vendors executing work on the facility, including the Preparation of Work Control Certificate's (Permits) and ICC's (Isolations), that any spares required are on board and the work is ready to be executed
Be prepared to assist all other trades within capability in the performance of safe operations
Deliver full compliance with the Procedures, WorleyParsons 7 Safeguards, Ineos Life Saving Rules, and Site Safety Standard.
Provides input to recognizing and solving equipment reliability issues
Maintain data quality in creating work requests and closing out work
Progress/maintain all required job competencies as per training and competency matrix
Utilise CI to enhance working processes and effectiveness
Be capable of carrying out general repairs, fault finding, servicing, installation, commissioning of, but not limited to, the following:, Control and Instrumentation systems on centrifugal and reciprocating air compressors, positive displacement pumps, lube oil systems, diesel engines and generators, ventilation systems and fans, winches, cranes and air hoists, firefighting systems, pumps, sprinklers, general plant & equipment and portable instrumentation and test equipment
Ensure a clear and concise crew change handover
Be responsible for the safe and efficient carrying out and accurate recording of testing and pre commissioning of Instrument equipment and plant, compiling punch lists/as build drawings as necessary
Assist in writing and reviewing task specific procedures, operating procedures and work packs as requested
Train to and perform roles as required by the WorleyParsons training matrix and Ineos Emergency Response Plans
Provide input into the Ineos Safety systems including Safety Observations and Traction
Experiance
Technical apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme
Related technical qualification, ideally HNC
Appropriate NVQ/SVQ certification
BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical/MIST
Valid COMPEX certificate
Minimum SBT01&02 (must be current i.e. within previous 12 months) or current TSBT01&02 (Instrument disciplines only)
Proven offshore maintenance experience and consistently good performance, holding a senior maintenance technician position on a producing facility for a significant period
Experience
Excellent knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards
Excellent knowledge of process control, F&G and ESD systems
Clear understanding of cause and effect logic diagrams
General knowledge of maintenance and instrument fault finding techniques and tools
Knowledge of planned maintenance systems, maintenance history recording and competent to complete test sheets and certification
Understanding of the role of Competent Instrument Person and Client's Electrical Safety Rules
Computer literate
Experience and understanding of team dynamics
Fully experienced in permit to work systems and performing as Isolation Authority for work in hazardous areas
Co-ordination of spare part requirements and optimising of spares stock levels
Competent gas tester