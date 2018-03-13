Instrument Maintenance Technician

Company Fircroft

We are currently recruiting for Instrument Maintenance Technicians.



As a member of the core maintenance team, you will maintain and repair instrument / Analyser equipment with established standards, procedures and guidelines. Key to the role will be the diagnosing of the physical causes of instrument equipment breakdowns and proposing / completing repairs to the site standards whilst engaging technical resources as needed to support operations.



You will assist the planning department in the planning of preventative and corrective maintenance as directed by the supervisor. You will also prepare jobs for execution in support of the schedule.



Working on days, you will work predominantly outside within the process areas and will support the out of ours call out rota. Taking key instruction from site supervision but also demonstrating independence and self-motivation.



Excellent communication skills are needed to ensure precise understanding of information from other team members and supervision. Detailed procedures and work instructions are expected to be followed to complete safety critical tasks.



The successful candidate will receive on-the-job training as required to be competent in the role.



These positions will be contract positions working on the Teesside Terminal for Fircroft.





Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Relevant approved apprenticeship/NVQ level 3 or equivalent

Minimum City & Guilds/ HNC certificate in Instrument Engineering or equivalent

Strong knowledge and certification in Compex - Preferable (training will be provided)

Strong knowledge of a wide range of instrument equipment

Hold a Full UK driving licence and to drive company vehicles where appropriate

Ability to use Microsoft packages and SAP

Appropriate Physical and Mental Capability to undertake the role (Work at Height, Work in Confined Spaces, Respiratory Protective Equipment etc)



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Ability to read and understand schematic drawings

Extensive experience in a maintenance role within the oil and gas industry







