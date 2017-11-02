Instrument Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

About the Role:My Client is an international consultancy looking for a Instrumentation Engineer to work on a modification project for a 6-12 month contract.
The instrumentation Engineer will be required to:
Have 10+ years experience in Instrumentation
Experience on revamp projects is a must
Experience with field instruments
Prepare Instrument designs
Prepare Instrument index
Prepare Fielf instrument datasheets
If you are able to complete this work, feel free to apply. Applicant with relevant experience will only be considered