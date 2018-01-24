Instrument Engineer (Design)

Company NES Global Talent

Location Qatar,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs

Salary $5 to $5 Per week

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 632020

A contractual TAX FREE Job Opportunity has just been made available for an experiencedto be based in Qatar by a leading oil and gas company.QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE REQUIREDMinimum Qualification: B.Sc. in Instrumentation Engineering.Recognized expertise in the field of Instrumentation engineering of oil & gas facilities with 5 to 11 years’ experience and minimum 5 years of immediate past professional experience in Instrumentation design engineering for offshore upstream oil and gas industry.Good sense of team spirit, leadership, strong interpersonal & soft communication skills.Fluent in English both verbal and written.Interested? Apply now and take advantage of this job opportunity!Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.