Instrument Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Norwich,Norfolk,England

About the Role:

The Role:

We are currently seeking two experienced individuals to work as part of our Onshore Engineering team based in Norwich.



This position is responsible for the assurance of instrumentation and its safe and reliable operation to our offshore assets. You shall be providing daily support to offshore on all instrumentation issues, maintenance activity, development and execution of instrument based projects and be involved in the competence assessment of instrument technicians. Additionally you shall work with the Instrument Technical Authority to provide input on company policies/practices.



Whilst this role is based in Norwich there may be a requirement to go offshore on occasions.



Key responsibilities include



? Supporting our offshore Assets in assessing day to day instrumentation issues, ensuring instrumentation technical integrity

? Support operational locations in assessing day to day instrumentation issues, ensuring instrumentation technical integrity.

? Specify, select and procure replacement and/or upgrades to instrument equipment and carrying out the necessary risk assessments, safety studies and following documentation update procedures via Management of Change

? Provide advice and consultation to repairs, upgrades and modification pertaining to instrument equipment to discipline technicians and other multi-discipline engineers

? Monitor performance of instrument equipment through routine review of maintenance records and contributing to the continuous improvement of the discipline Maintenance Strategy and Performance Standard documents

? Ensure all work activities carried out within the discipline meets the relevant statutory and regulatory requirements, recognising safe-guard interface with other disciplines

? Participate in safety studies such as HAZOPs, LOPAs and practical interfaces such as FATs, Constructability Reviews, etc.

? Protect/improve production efficiencies through efficient technologies, better planning cost management of discipline work activities



Safety critical tasks include



Maintenance Management System - Ensure all maintenance activities and all data to be recorded against Safety Critical Equipment within the Maintenance Management System is submitted in an accurate and timely manner.



Management of Change (MoC) - Technical Reviewer - Review Management of Change proposals via the eMOC system, address technical queries, ensure compliance with technical standards within the process discipline and provide access to specialist engineering advice.



Incident and Accident Investigation - Be able to thoroughly investigate the more serious incident and accidents to ensure lessons are learned and manage our reputation with the regulators



QSHE Compliance - Ensure compliance with all health, safety and environmental legislation and best practice for all aspects of production operations. Ensure that the HSE and DECC are informed of operational issues as appropriate and develop good relations with them to minimise regulatory penalties.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? Ideally a Chartered Engineer or qualified to a minimum of HNC/HND level

? Ideally 5-10 years' experience within the Oil & Gas Industry

? Strong operational knowledge of the offshore and onshore gas business



About Fircroft:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs

Salary £44 to £56 Per hour

