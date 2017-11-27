Company AFW UK

Location Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Scopus, part of WorleyParsons, require an Instrument Designer to be based in one of our Aberdeen offices for a period of 5 weeks.

Purpose / Role

*Work under the supervision of Senior Designers to ensure that asset or project discipline draughting activities are executed within budget and schedule, while maintaining technical integrity.

Key aims and objectives

*Execute design and draughting activities (Concept, Front End Engineering Development, Technical Study & Detailed Design)

*Prepare instrument drawings and designs to the required technical quality with minimum input from engineering personnel.

Prime responsibilities and duties

*Achieve safety standards as defined in personal performance contract.

*Responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance.

*Carry out work in accordance with WorleyParsons and Project Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality systems.

*Maintain the required technical quality of work.

*Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with Change Control Process.

*Carry out designs in line with relevant procedures, standards and regulations.

*Ensure, as far as practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with agreed budget and schedule.

*Keep up to date with technical developments, National and International standards and legislative requirements related to the discipline.

*Maintain good communication with the Client and visit Assets when necessary.

*Encourage and provide lateral learning within the discipline.

Allied occasional duties

*Carry out site visits where necessary

Key internal interfaces

*Lead Engineer

*Principal Engineers

*Lead Designer

*Principal Designer

*Discipline Personnel

Key external interfaces

*Clients



Role Requirements



Qualifications / Training

*ONC or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject

Desirable

*HNC or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject



Experience



Essential

*Sound knowledge of manual and CAD draughting techniques

*Aware of and able to use codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation as applicable to draughting function

* Aware of and able to use company and client draughting standards and specification

*Aware of company quality control assurance requirements applicable to draughting function

*Able to create base design drawings / models from agreed workscope with minimal guidance

*Computer literate (database / spreadsheets)Ability to accept delegated responsibility for designated tasks

Desirable

*Capable of directing activities of draughtsperson

*Able to communicate clearly with engineering personnel

*Able to contribute to group / discipline objectives applicable to draughting function



Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

*Potential for advancement to senior designer or engineer 2 positon

*Determination to gain experience and progress to next level

Job Type Contract

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category E&I Design Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now