About the Role:
Scopus, part of WorleyParsons, require an Instrument Designer to be based in one of our Aberdeen offices for a period of 5 weeks.
Purpose / Role
*Work under the supervision of Senior Designers to ensure that asset or project discipline draughting activities are executed within budget and schedule, while maintaining technical integrity.
Key aims and objectives
*Execute design and draughting activities (Concept, Front End Engineering Development, Technical Study & Detailed Design)
*Prepare instrument drawings and designs to the required technical quality with minimum input from engineering personnel.
Prime responsibilities and duties
*Achieve safety standards as defined in personal performance contract.
*Responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance.
*Carry out work in accordance with WorleyParsons and Project Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality systems.
*Maintain the required technical quality of work.
*Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with Change Control Process.
*Carry out designs in line with relevant procedures, standards and regulations.
*Ensure, as far as practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with agreed budget and schedule.
*Keep up to date with technical developments, National and International standards and legislative requirements related to the discipline.
*Maintain good communication with the Client and visit Assets when necessary.
*Encourage and provide lateral learning within the discipline.
Allied occasional duties
*Carry out site visits where necessary
Key internal interfaces
*Lead Engineer
*Principal Engineers
*Lead Designer
*Principal Designer
*Discipline Personnel
Key external interfaces
*Clients
Role Requirements
Qualifications / Training
*ONC or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject
Desirable
*HNC or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject
Experience
Essential
*Sound knowledge of manual and CAD draughting techniques
*Aware of and able to use codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation as applicable to draughting function
* Aware of and able to use company and client draughting standards and specification
*Aware of company quality control assurance requirements applicable to draughting function
*Able to create base design drawings / models from agreed workscope with minimal guidance
*Computer literate (database / spreadsheets)Ability to accept delegated responsibility for designated tasks
Desirable
*Capable of directing activities of draughtsperson
*Able to communicate clearly with engineering personnel
*Able to contribute to group / discipline objectives applicable to draughting function
Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills
*Potential for advancement to senior designer or engineer 2 positon
*Determination to gain experience and progress to next level