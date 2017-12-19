Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Instrument and Control Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Support Project handover.

Provide day-to-day discipline technical support to the operation in regards to equipment breakdown; including investigation of fault, defect resolution and execution of breakdown maintenance (including vendor liaison).

Support delivery of safety, integrity and environmental performance of asset.

Make use of Remote Performance Monitoring Tools (SmartSignal, System 1, etc) for the Operate Phase.

Interface with functional teams as they execute discipline activities

SPA for agreed studies and minor engineering changes / modifications.



Contract position



