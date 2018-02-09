Installation Engineer

Company Progressive GE

Location Lansingburg, New York

About the Role:

Employment Type: 22-month contract

(With high possibility for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

This position is customer-facing with a focus on providing energy management services for customers by identifying and implementing optimization opportunities relative to the consumption of energy. The ability to think quickly, provide support, and use excellent customer service skills is critical. Duties include, but are not limited to:

- Provide technical field support and oversee the installation of metering and monitoring systems at various customer locations.

- Perform design and detail work to support hardware architecture using MS Visio & AutoCAD to facilitate the installation of customer metering and monitoring hardware.

Minimum 2+ years in a technical, industrial or engineering environment.



* Experience with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

The ideal candidate:

- Strong electrical background with experience with both medium and low voltage equipment and systems.

- Experience with communication protocols including MODbus, BACnet, Ethernet and LON Works.

- MS Visio and AutoCAD experience.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Field Enginer Jobs,Installation Jobs

