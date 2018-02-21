Inspection Engineer Services

About the Role:
The Role:
CORROSION STUDY + CORROSION LOOP DEFINITION
- Definition of piping groups according to corrosion study
- Definition of inspection techniques to be applied for PVV and Piping according to corrosion study
Item #2 : CREATION OF WSE FOR PRESSURE VESSELS / INSPECTION PACKAGES
- Creation of Written Scheme of Examination as per company rules including:
· Part 1: System Description / General Data
· Part 2: System Overview Drawing
· Part 3: Inspection Program
· Part 4: Inspection Scope / Measuring Points
· Part 5: Inspection Schemes (including UTM locations if any)
Item #3 : RBI STUDY
- Implementation of Fame+ V5 for:
· Pressure Vessels
· Piping Loop (used as sampling for piping groups)
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS
CONTRACTOR's PERSONNEL educational background highly recommended: engineering degree
Deep Knowledge in Inspection Solution of Total EP, Referential Total EP, Fame+
CONTRACTOR's experience: already performed services for Total in the following domains in the frame of a project or in operations: RBI or inspection engineering, GMIAO.
CONTRACTOR's experience in corrosion loop definition.
CONTRACTOR's minimum experience : 5 years in Inspection engineering and 5 years in Oil and Gas
French and English languages are mandatory to perform the Service
