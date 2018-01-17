Inspection Coordinator

Company Fircroft

Location Billingham,Durham,England

ORGANISATIONAL CONTEXT AND JOB PURPOSE



A new role within the Seal Sands Inspection Team reporting the Inspection Engineer. Responsible for coordinating vessel, piping and other equipment inspection on site to ensure that safety, reliability and legislative requirements are satisfied.



RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES

* Champion for the Safety Principles

? * Liaise with Maintenance Team and Operations to organise the vessel and piping inspection resource, minimising plant disruption.

? * Ensure the Inspection group database is accurately maintained.

? * Coordinate the NDT work assigned to external contractors to support plant inspection schedules.

? * Organise and manage monthly inspection and defect tracking review to assess upcoming inspection requirements and overcome perceived issues.

? * Review completed inspection reports and highlight issues to the Inspection Engineer.

? * Responsible for the implementation and coordination of outage and TAR inspection plans.

? * Coordinate with Operations and Maintenance Teams to ensure efficient handover of equipment for inspection providing progress to all parties to ensure all issues are dealt with in a timely manner so the equipment can be returned to maintenance.

? * A trained member of the Emergency Response Team



Education/Experience

* ASME Plant Inspector Level 2 or API

? * HNC or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject.

? * Minimum 5 years relevant experience in COMAH environment

? * Experience in NDT techniques

? * Proficient in interpreting NDT data including radiographs



Skills/Competencies

* Drive and Job Focus

? * Organisational Skills

? * Problem solving

? * Investigation Experience

? * Project Management



