Infrastructure/Application Project Manager

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Sydney
Posted on 
Tuesday, January 9, 2018 - 11:48pm

About the Role:

An organisation based in Sydney CBD is recruiting for an Infrastructure / Applications Project Manager for a period of 6 months.

In this role you will be responsible for the integration and testing of new applications following a successful configuration phase.

Ideally you will have experience working with Oracle and be well versed in both infrastructure and application project management.

If you are interested in this opportunity and have the skills and experience required, please apply below.


To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Sub_Category 
IT Project Manager Jobs
Salary 
£112 to £113 Per hour
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
628613