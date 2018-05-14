Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

To support the Operations and Launch Teams by providing robust and effective processes and facilities to ensure that production of seats can be done in a safe, efficient and cost effective manner. Reporting to Industrial Engineering Manager / Senior Industrial Engineer



MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

* Ensure the following tasks are completed to correct standards, timescales, and budgets: -

- SWIs

- PFMEAs

- MOST

- Layouts

- Line Balance

- Launch Project Management

- Coordination of suppliers and contractors

- Manpower Map generation

- Major Facility Installation

- Innovative solutions to presented problems

* Support the Senior Industrial Engineer with the following: -

- Providing data for Monthly and Weekly KPIs

- Report out of Project Status

- Attendance at Meetings when required

* Make sure Lear's Operating procedures are implemented and make suggestions when improvements are necessary

* In addition to the above-mentioned tasks other activities and responsibilities may be individually defined

* Any other duties as and when necessary to meet the varying demands of the business and satisfy the customers' needs.



HEALTH, SAFETY & ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITIES

* Ensure a safe working environment, follow, support and maintain working practices, comply with all relevant HSE legislation and local policies and procedures - Additional Responsibilities detailed in the HS&E Manual.

* Ensure peers and members in the department comply with HSE policies and procedures



PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

* Highly self-motivated and target focused, being flexible in approach when required

* Excellent communication and organisation skills

* Proactive and strategic approach

* Strong IT skills

* Ability to lead by force of personality and own commitment

* A proven methodical approach to problem solving

* Influencing skills and Professional approach



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Working knowledge of latest IE skills and techniques

* Experience of completing facility installations

* Awareness of Poke Yoke methodologies

* Familiarity with NPI processes

* Good problem solving skills

* Used to dealing with high pressure situations

* Engineering / Manufacturing Qualification



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Work Study Methodology (preferably MOST)

* Ergonomics awareness

* AutoCAD experience

* JIT experience

* MOST Practitioner



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft''s services.

Fircroft is registered as a Data Controller with the Information Commissioner as required under the Data Protection Act 1998. Fircroft will only process your personal data for the specific purposes of manging your application.

