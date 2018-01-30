Industrial Control System Engineer

Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Responsible for the analysis, review, development, maintenance and implementation of automation and control systems used by the control center. Also helps to ensure work is completed in an efficient manner and supports project schedule milestones. Key Responsibilities: - Provides technical support using HMI tools such as database configuration utilities, graphics editor and other administration tools. - Active participant with operational change management - Provides leadership, along with the Clients' Technical Authority, for the overall instrument and control design efforts - Ensures that appropriate design specifications and standards are being used in the design process - Ensures project design is consistent with the client's integrity management standard use of Guidance on Certification and industry standards - Reviews and provides comments on instrumentation and control designs - Reviews P&ID's, loop drawings, instrument specifications, and instrument selection - Provides safe, operable, and efficient equipment designs that are aligned with EHS standards, policies and procedures. - Perform break-fix and troubleshooting support of HMI applications and its related infrastructure including business interfaces, remote devices, HMI network and hardware platforms. - Assists in checkout, commissioning, and startup - Assists with the development of operation procedures and training - Communicates and coordinates with Project Engineers and Project Leads - Monitors performance of Engineering Contractor discipline engineers and reports deviations from acceptable performance - Coordinates work efforts with the Technical Authority.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

