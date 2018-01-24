Income and Indirect Tax Specialist

Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

Requirements

* Bachelors Degree

* 8 - 10+ years experience. The Manager stated that he is looking for someone that is heavy on the Sr. Experience or may have been a first year manager

* Experience with Accounting Systems and has the ability to quickly learn new accounting systems (Quickbooks, SAP, Oracle, ERP)

* Preference for someone who comes from the energy industry, oil and gas experience can work. (Competitors of Sunnova are Sunrun, Solar City, Vivint, Sunpower, and NRG Solar)

* Advanced experience with Excel. Manager wants someone that uses excel everyday

* Candidate that knows how to work on their own and can be proactive

* Experience with Microsoft office tools



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

Apply Apply Now