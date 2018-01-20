Implementation Engineer-Validation & Verification

Company Fircroft

The purpose of the position is to manage system Integration and Test activities as part of the Specialist Communications System Engineering team. The candidate will be conversant with RF and Microwave Engineering, Radio Communications, IP Networks and Systems Engineering design, analysis and integration and test.

He will provide technical governance and review of the Integration and Test activities at the Product, Subsystem and System Level Acceptance Tests.

The role requires strong system integration and test skills combined with good people skills and a 'can do' attitude to contribute to the planning and execution of the test strategy and plan to support a demanding programme schedule.



SUMMARY OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES





Primary Responsibilities:



* Technical point of contact for project related test and acceptance activities.

* Provide Engineering support for new and existing designs from a test and acceptance point of view.

* Ensure the Project Manager is aware of the progress of works and is immediately informed of any issues (as appropriate).

* Manage Systems Acceptance Process and Plans across multiple Subcontractors and Stakeholders.

* Publish Systems Integration &Test documentation as required by the programme schedule.

* Review Systems Integration & Test documentation by the Subcontractors.

* Perform auditing of the Acceptance Process.

* Manage System Verification Cross Reference Index (VCRI) and corresponding SI&T data.

* Analyze test results and raise high quality, detailed observation-reports as necessary in a timely manner

* Ensure change control techniques are followed for tests

* Manage configuration control of products and systems under test

* Adapt plans flexibly as necessary (Priorities may change. Occasional peaks of work may be necessary)

* Provide information and metrics to the engineering team lead to enable management reporting

* Participate in engineering meetings as required.



Secondary Responsibilities: Similar responsibilities as stated above for other COMPANY Projects.



RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge & Experience):



ESSENTIAL



* Degree in an engineering/or relevant discipline (or equivalent experience)

* Significant, proven engineering experience (IT/Consumer Electronics/Communication/Military/Defence Industry) - preferably with a good level of experience in systems integration and test of software, hardware and requirements verification.

* Good all round office and IT skills, particularly MS Office.

* Excellent interpersonal skills.

* Ability to self-manage with little supervision

* Ability to meet challenging timescales

* Flexible approach, able to use own initiative.

* Excellent written and spoken English.



DESIRABLE



1) Business experience in the Defense Sector.

2) System Engineering Lifecycle experience.

3) Experience of COTS/MOTS integration into military vehicles.

4) Experience in major military integration projects.

5) Experience of living or working in the Middle East.





