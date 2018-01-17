ICS Cyber Security Consultant

Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

We are looking for experienced ICS Security Professionals to join the team of consultants to take on the role of Senior ICS Security Consultant for a 6 months assignment to:

* Design Blueprint ICS Security Architecture and compose a supporting ICS Security Procurement Language;* Contribute to the development of effective approaches to reduce client exposure to identified cyber security risks, calling for originality and ingenuity in devising recommendations;* BSc or MSc degree in Electrical/Automation Engineering, Computer Science and/or Information Security, or other technology related degrees;* A minimum of 5+ years of work experience with implementing, assessing or managing ICS security in at least one of the following industries: Oil & Gas, Power & Utilities, Nuclear, Mining and Manufacturing;* Security qualifications and certifications such as CISSP, GICSP and CEH are essential;* Must be physically fit for field work in hazardous industrial environment including at offshore locations - holding a valid T-BOSIET card is a plus;* Experience in the Oil & Gas industry, specifically within a technical domain such as process control systems (e.g. PLC, DCS, SCADA systems), Telecom systems, IT & Network management;* Experience with systems and technologies from the major automation vendors such as Honeywell, Yokogawa, Siemens, ABB and Emerson;

We provide: Business Visa + Flights (Initial Flight and after completion of project) + 1 week of initial hotel accommodation.

Working Schedule: 5 Days a week.

If you match the above criteria and are interested, please revert with your latest CV in word format

