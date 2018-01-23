IAP Manager

Company Primat Recruitment

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Overview

The Integrated Asset Planner is responsible for managing the collation and aggregation of the asset integrated plan including project plans, developments, operations, maintenance and non-operations activities and company initiatives.

Responsibilities

* Co-operate with offshore and onshore disciplines to optimize their planning of activities.* Create and maintain plans for the Operation department and the operation of the Cygnus platform.* Support the offshore organisation with optimisation and integration of different plans.* Develop, improve and maintain the Integrated Planning Solution for the asset.* Responsible for Shutdown and Turnaround planning and scheduling.* Participate and facilitate setting of goals and objectives, develop and follow up activity plans for Operations.* Responsible for project control for projects within Operations.* Ensure linkage between the Asset Plan and OPEX and CAPEX budgets* Assist in reporting and follow up of cost control and schedule in modification projects* Leader for the planning department* Ensure good relationship with other departments (including Finance, Commercial, Legal, Subsurface, Procurement etc), Regulatory Authorities, service contractors (company representatives) and partners.

Competancies/Qulaifications

* Relevant degree or experience.* Experience from a relevant field/ discipline, with progressive leadership experience.* Requires extensive knowledge of the planning area in an appropriate industry.* Demonstrable interpersonal skills (both in motivating employees and influencing stakeholders)

Salary depending on experience.

Job Type Permanent

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Project Administrator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

