HVAC/Fire Protection Engineer

Company NES Global Talent

Location Qatar,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Commissioning Jobs

Salary $12 to $12 Per year

Job ID 619069

A Contractual Job Opportunity has just been made available for an experiencedby a leading international EPC company.To qualify, candidate must possess the following qualification, experience and skills:• 5 years’ experience in various HVAC Systems in Power Industry• Bachelor degree in engineering preferred or equivalent technical degree with additional related experience.• Good understanding of integration between HVAC systems and their integration with the firefighting systems.• Computer literate with Microsoft and various software applications• Ability to review and understand OEM supplier drawings and information• Sound permit to work and lock-out tag-out training and experience• Good written and spoken English language skillsInterested? Apply now and take advantage of this job opportunity!Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.