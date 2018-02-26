Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client an E&P Company is looking for HVAC Engineer to be based in Qatar.

Contract Duration would be 12 months.

Accountabilities

To support safe operations o HVA systems.

Provide Engineering solutions to HVAC

Job Dimensions

Provide front ne technical support and solutions.

Support Senior Engineers and Management.

Support Administration of HVAC stock as requested

Assist in the development and support of other Engineers

Communicate effectively with all team members

Undertake none intrusive surveys or existing installations

Ensure Industry knowledge is kept up to date regarding legislation standards and regulations'

Attend and contribute to the meetings

Collaborate and work effectively with aIl other affecting or affected by your work

Carry out all personal management duties including weekly reports & monthly timesheets„

Activities

Drive an incident Free environment mindset within the department and with all stakeholders

Promote and implement usage of conditional based maintenance technique within the HVAC field

Ensure that preventive maintenance is aligned with HSE Requirement

Develop close liaison with offshore HVAC Technicians.

Provide technol assistance in the electrical discipline

Develop Maintenance solution fit for duty

Approve SAP Work Orders Purchase Requests within the Organization.

Supply accurate technical clarification on what spares should purchased

Develop scope of intervention for major preventive and on difficult corrective Maintenance

Renew and challenge deign of brown field modification and greenfield project in term of maintainability.

Develop technical content of discipline maintenance operation to be performed offshore

Support development scope of execution for minor modification done by Maintenance

Review technical solution for major modification done by Engineer and Construction

Identify entail situations which may expose to safety or production concerns

Analyses recurrent failure and issue solution to improve equipment reliability & availability

Promote cost awareness and Innovation within team

Provide technical assistance for the definition of specialized serviced company

Anticipate obsolescence, launch the needed upgrade engineering stock replenishment

Participate in the spare part review, criticalness, stock levels repair assessment

Provide technical support as necessary in contract discussions.

Identify opportunities to improve contractors, supplier contracts cost reduction and improved service.

Participate in Crisis Response Training and to assist during emergency Response Situations if required.

Context and Environment

Position is a OP CO (JV) operating oil & gas facility with offshore/onshore (non producing) sites, based in Doha, Qatar

The position is part of the permanent team and is on resident basis (5 days week).

TNP to offshore and visit to OEM company workshop are required on ah hoc basis.

Qualifications

BSc engineering field or equivalent

Experienced in the oil & gas environment

Significant knowledge of offshore plant and equipment and Maintenance systems.

Recognized level of expertise in HVAC Maintenance and operation

Practical knowledge of maintenance and Inspection management tools (SAP, Module PM and MMI)

Medically fit to travel to offshore oil & gas platform

Results drive approach and attitude

Fluent in English (Listening writing ) and Its technical vocabulary

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

