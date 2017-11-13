Company Wood

Location Saudi Arabia

About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for a HVAC Engineer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

Saudi Aramco has selected Wood to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.



* Prepare HVAC, Fire Protection, Dust collection Design Criteria

* Prepare HVAC equipment, Dust collection, Plumbing and Drainage, Fire Protection equipment specifications

* Prepare HVAC calculations, HVAC schematics, and P&IDs

* Prepare Plumbing and Drainage, Fire protection calculations and P&IDs

* Prepare Dust collection calculations and P&IDs

* Prepare HVAC, Dust Collection Equipment Datasheets

* Prepare Building Services related equipment list and MTOs

* Prepare Building Services related Equipment Packages for Procurement - technical inquiries, requisitions and bid evaluations

* Review vendor documents

* Review other discipline's documents for coordination

* Establish good working relationships and communication with project team members, leads, project management, department managers, and clients



* Degree in Mechanical Engineering coupled with proven industrial experience

* 10+ years of relevant experience in process gas ventilation systems, industrial ventilation control in work place environments, and general HVAC design for industrial and commercial applications

* Proven expertise using AutoCAD2000 and knowledge of 3D design / drafting

* Familiar with ASHRAE Standards, SAES - Aramco Building Code, National Plumbing Code, CSA, ASME

* Experience in Gas Plant projects is an asset

* Excellent communication skills

* Ability to work independently and in a multi-disciplinary team environment

* Saudi National with Aramco Experience will be preferred

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Building Services / HVAC Jobs

Apply Apply Now