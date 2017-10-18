HVAC CAD Technician

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

A vacancy has arisen for the position of a 3D HVAC Draughtsman within the Modular Business Unit working on a major project



Main Responsibilities

* Use of AutoCAD MEP Design & Fabrication packages as well as Navisworks

* Integrate HVAC systems into 3D modelling software

* Providing general HVAC engineering support for live projects





Knowledge/Skills/Experience required for role:

* Proficient use of AutoCAD

* Proficient use of Navisworks

* Experience in oil & gas/building services sector

* Understanding of HVAC systems



The Company:

For over 40 years our client has led the field in the design and manufacture of products that protect people and plant from blast, fire and heat hazards. Products include accommodation modules, equipment rooms and escape routes for Offshore & Onshore Oil & Gas, Nuclear, Renewable, Chemical and Petrochemical customers.



About Fircroft:

