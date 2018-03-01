HV electrical engineer - offshore

Company NES Global Talent

Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard

About the Role:

University Degree (Bsc, Msc) in Electrical Engineering or a similar field of study

At least 3 years of experience, preferred in the wind energy business, renewable energy business or substations engineering and construction in offshore wind

Experience of switching up to 150 kV

Ability to develop, apply and maintain standards and best practices to gain competitive advantage

Ability to work conceptual as well as performing detailed engineering work in certain areas

Ability to manage small groups

Strong motivation, commitment and drive to achieve the required performance

Experience in international project teams and businesses

Mobile, resilient, team oriented, interdisciplinary interested

Proactive and reliable, structured and systematic way of working

Ability to move/travel for short periods in European countries such as Belgium, Denmark, Germany

Skilled in MS Office incl. good MS Excel skills

English (business fluent), any other language of North European regions is a plus

Offshore experience and/or trainings is a plus

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary €45000 to €55000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 636135

My client is an international young and dynamic company of consultants inspired on developing wind energy to the prevailing energy in the upcoming years. Their activities can be distinguished in three broad categories: High Voltage applications, Low Voltage-auxiliaries and IT/Scada infrastructure for offshore wind projects. Moreover, project management and commissioning are included in their services.Review the design of LV/HV components and/or Auxiliary systems and/or Network/Scada systems of Offshore Wind substationsProvide electrical engineering support during project development, construction and operation for substationsProvide electrical engineering support for grid connection and compliancePerform QA/QC component inspectionsParticipate in FAT, HATs of the componentsFor this position my client is looking for an electrical engineer who will be based in Holland or Germany.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.