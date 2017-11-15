Human Resources Generalist

Company Cathcart Energy

Location Edinburgh,City of Edinburgh,Scotland

About the Role:

Cathcart Energy are currently recruiting for an HR Generalist for our client an Electronics manufacturer in Edinburgh, Scotland.

This will be a very busy role and you will need to have excellent organisational skills and the ability to work efficiently.

Key Responsibilities:

* Administer HR policies in alignment with business needs, people considerations, legal requirements and industry best practice.* Support initiatives identified the by HR Leadership team; and help ensure projects deliver planned benefits.* Establish and develop effective relationships with client groups.* In accordance with the area of speciality (i.e. reward, OD, resourcing) support the development and implementation of specific strategies to meet the needs of the business.* Ensure that business change is supported by a professional HR approach

Required Skills and Qualifications:

* BA in Human Resource Management or relevant background in Human Resources roles in a similar environment* Proven ability to work cross functionally with administrators and managers in different offices* Must possess knowledge and experience with UK employment law* Must possess strong project management skills* Strong verbal, written, and presentation skills* Ability to work with employees at all levels of the organization* Strong organizational and administration skills* Up to 20% travel required in Europe and the U.S.* Experience working with Microsoft Office tools* Experience using HRIS systems and Applicant Tracking Systems* Experience using the SAP HRIS module for HR data management, reporting and analytics

Preferred Skills and Qualifications:

* MSc Human Resource Management or equivalent demonstrable skills* CIPD Certification* European HR experience supporting a US-based headquartered company

If you would like to find out more about this role, please contact James McNair at Cathcart Energy in Edinburgh and apply with your CV.

