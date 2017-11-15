Human Resources Generalist

About the Role:
Cathcart Energy are currently recruiting for an HR Generalist for our client an Electronics manufacturer in Edinburgh, Scotland.
This will be a very busy role and you will need to have excellent organisational skills and the ability to work efficiently.
Key Responsibilities:
* Administer HR policies in alignment with business needs, people considerations, legal requirements and industry best practice.
* Support initiatives identified the by HR Leadership team; and help ensure projects deliver planned benefits.
* Establish and develop effective relationships with client groups.
* In accordance with the area of speciality (i.e. reward, OD, resourcing) support the development and implementation of specific strategies to meet the needs of the business.
* Ensure that business change is supported by a professional HR approach
Required Skills and Qualifications:
* BA in Human Resource Management or relevant background in Human Resources roles in a similar environment
* Proven ability to work cross functionally with administrators and managers in different offices
* Must possess knowledge and experience with UK employment law
* Must possess strong project management skills
* Strong verbal, written, and presentation skills
* Ability to work with employees at all levels of the organization
* Strong organizational and administration skills
* Up to 20% travel required in Europe and the U.S.
* Experience working with Microsoft Office tools
* Experience using HRIS systems and Applicant Tracking Systems
* Experience using the SAP HRIS module for HR data management, reporting and analytics
Preferred Skills and Qualifications:
* MSc Human Resource Management or equivalent demonstrable skills
* CIPD Certification
* European HR experience supporting a US-based headquartered company
If you would like to find out more about this role, please contact James McNair at Cathcart Energy in Edinburgh and apply with your CV.