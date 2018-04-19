Human Resources Assistant

Company Progressive GE

Location Kansas City, Kansas

About the Role:

Job Description:

* Represents the human resources department, providing routine information and direction to callers and visitors.

* Welcomes and directs visitors, employees, clients, and applicants to proper individuals.

* This position also performs a variety of general clerical duties, including managing meeting and conference room schedules; copying/scanning/faxing/mailing of confidential information, and assisting with processing paperwork, creating and maintaining files, and special projects for the HR team.

* This position requires a high level of customer service and ability to handle the passing of confidential information.

* Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

* High School degree or equivalent.

* Minimum two years office, clerical, reception experience.

* Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, Outlook and PowerPoint required.

* Excellent organization skills, attention to detail, communication skills and ability to handle multiple tasks.

* Requires excellent customer service and interpersonal skills, including a professional and friendly demeanor.

* Ability to maintain the highest level of confidentiality.

* Some college coursework preferred.

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category General Assistant Jobs

