Human Resources Assistant

Progressive GE
Kansas City, Kansas
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 - 6:15pm

About the Role:

* Represents the human resources department, providing routine information and direction to callers and visitors.
* Welcomes and directs visitors, employees, clients, and applicants to proper individuals.
* This position also performs a variety of general clerical duties, including managing meeting and conference room schedules; copying/scanning/faxing/mailing of confidential information, and assisting with processing paperwork, creating and maintaining files, and special projects for the HR team.
* This position requires a high level of customer service and ability to handle the passing of confidential information.
* Other duties as assigned.

 

Qualifications:

* High School degree or equivalent.
* Minimum two years office, clerical, reception experience.
* Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, Outlook and PowerPoint required.
* Excellent organization skills, attention to detail, communication skills and ability to handle multiple tasks.
* Requires excellent customer service and interpersonal skills, including a professional and friendly demeanor.
* Ability to maintain the highest level of confidentiality.
* Some college coursework preferred.

 

Contract
Administration Jobs
General Assistant Jobs
