Wood

Johannesburg

About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for a Human Resources Administrator for our Bryanston office.

* Deliver efficient HR operational processes which support the requirements of the business, particularly in the areas of: recruitment and induction, training and employee competency development, employee and labour relations, site HR support and HR reporting* Ensure that an efficient HR administrative infrastructure is developed, implemented and managed to meet the business needs* Act as the HR first point of contact on employee issues, concerns and needs* Support the work of the HR team, ensuring that HR is viewed as a value- add

Skills / Qualifications:

* National Diploma of Degree in Human Resources* Between 5-10 years' experience in HR, preferably within an engineering, EPCM project management environment* Computer literacy in MS Office and data base development (MS Access)* Good working knowledge of key legislation: Employment Equity Act, LRA, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Occupational Health and Safety Act, Skills Development Act, and practical experience in the interpretation and implementation thereof* Above average English language skills, both verbal and written

Permanent

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category HR Administrator Jobs

